Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 90 hits and an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .492.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this year (28 of 81), with two or more RBI 14 times (17.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46.9% of his games this year (38 of 81), with two or more runs 10 times (12.3%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.289
|AVG
|.282
|.404
|OBP
|.344
|.507
|SLG
|.479
|17
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|22
|46/28
|K/BB
|33/16
|5
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.53, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
