Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul DeJong -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .231 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
- DeJong has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 56 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.4%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- DeJong has an RBI in 15 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|.200
|AVG
|.255
|.281
|OBP
|.317
|.388
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|15
|29/8
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
