The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .278.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
  • Arenado is batting .467 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Arenado has picked up a hit in 56 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
  • He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arenado has had an RBI in 31 games this season (39.2%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 31 of 79 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 38
.321 AVG .233
.371 OBP .280
.526 SLG .453
17 XBH 14
7 HR 9
26 RBI 28
29/13 K/BB 32/10
1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Garrett (4-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.53 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 3.53 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
