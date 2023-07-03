Lars Nootbaar -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .255 with nine doubles, five home runs and 32 walks.

Nootbaar has had a hit in 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (25.0%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (9.6%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has an RBI in 18 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.

In 23 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .234 AVG .276 .351 OBP .366 .319 SLG .439 4 XBH 10 2 HR 3 10 RBI 13 20/18 K/BB 25/14 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings