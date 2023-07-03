Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will try to do damage against Miles Mikolas when he takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+105). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -125 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 games.

The past 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.

St. Louis has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 8-10 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 40 of its 81 chances.

In eight games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 1-7-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-25 18-23 17-15 18-32 26-36 9-11

