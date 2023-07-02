The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .214 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this year (37 of 73), with at least two hits 16 times (21.9%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (8.2%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven home a run in 21 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year (25 of 73), with two or more runs five times (6.8%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .254 AVG .172 .338 OBP .272 .425 SLG .305 15 XBH 9 4 HR 4 18 RBI 13 34/14 K/BB 34/14 4 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings