Zack Moss: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts opening the year with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Zack Moss Injury Status
Moss is currently not on the injury report.
Is Moss your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Zack Moss 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|93 CAR, 456 YDS (4.9 YPC), 1 TD
|13 TAR, 11 REC, 39 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Moss and the Indianapolis Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Zack Moss Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|53.50
|231
|54
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|52.38
|259
|65
|2023 ADP
|-
|254
|69
Other Colts Players
|Shaquille Leonard: Stats & Injury News
|DeForest Buckner: Stats & Injury News
|Jonathan Taylor: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Michael Pittman Jr.: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Alec Pierce: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Zack Moss 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|6
|15
|0
|6
|21
|0
|Week 2
|Titans
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|4
|46
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|24
|81
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Chargers
|12
|65
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|15
|74
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Texans
|18
|114
|1
|3
|7
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.