The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts opening the year with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Zack Moss Injury Status

Moss is currently not on the injury report.

Zack Moss 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 93 CAR, 456 YDS (4.9 YPC), 1 TD 13 TAR, 11 REC, 39 YDS, 0 TD

Zack Moss Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 53.50 231 54 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 52.38 259 65 2023 ADP - 254 69

Zack Moss 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Rams 6 15 0 6 21 0 Week 2 Titans 3 17 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 4 46 0 1 6 0 Week 4 @Ravens 3 6 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 1 7 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 7 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 3 18 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Vikings 24 81 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 12 65 0 1 5 0 Week 17 @Giants 15 74 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Texans 18 114 1 3 7 0

