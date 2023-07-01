Treylon Burks: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Treylon Burks is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Tennessee Titans kick off their season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Treylon Burks Injury Status
Burks is currently listed as active.
Is Burks your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Treylon Burks NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Treylon Burks 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|54 TAR, 33 REC, 444 YDS, 1 TD
Rep Burks and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Treylon Burks Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|61.10
|212
|77
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|103.30
|148
|42
|2023 ADP
|-
|104
|42
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Treylon Burks 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|5
|3
|55
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|6
|4
|47
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|3
|2
|14
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|6
|3
|24
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|8
|7
|111
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|6
|4
|70
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|1
|1
|25
|1
|Week 16
|Texans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|8
|4
|66
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|7
|4
|19
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.