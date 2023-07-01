Sam Ehlinger's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Sam Ehlinger Injury Status

Ehlinger is currently not listed as injured.

Sam Ehlinger 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 64-for-101 (63.4%), 573 YDS (5.7 YPA), 3 TD, 3 INT 17 CAR, 87 YDS, 0 TD

Sam Ehlinger Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 35.62 291 45 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 4.21 523 73 2023 ADP - 546 57

Other Colts Players

Sam Ehlinger 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Commanders 17 23 201 0 0 6 15 0 Week 9 @Patriots 15 29 103 0 1 5 39 0 Week 17 @Giants 9 14 60 1 0 1 12 0 Week 18 Texans 23 35 209 2 2 5 21 0

