Ryan Tannehill: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Ryan Tannehill is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Tennessee Titans match up with the New Orleans Saints in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Ryan Tannehill Injury Status
Tannehill is currently not on the injury report.
Ryan Tannehill 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|212-for-325 (65.2%), 2,536 YDS (7.8 YPA), 13 TD, 6 INT
|34 CAR, 98 YDS, 2 TD
Ryan Tannehill Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|161.24
|52
|25
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|220.36
|28
|26
|2023 ADP
|-
|217
|29
Ryan Tannehill 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|20
|33
|266
|2
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|11
|20
|117
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|19
|27
|264
|1
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Week 4
|@Colts
|17
|21
|137
|2
|0
|5
|9
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|15
|25
|181
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|13
|20
|132
|0
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|19
|36
|255
|2
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|22
|27
|333
|2
|1
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|22
|34
|291
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|14
|22
|141
|1
|0
|3
|34
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|25
|38
|254
|2
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|15
|22
|165
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
