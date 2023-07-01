Rodney Thomas II is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Indianapolis Colts collide with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Rodney Thomas II Injury Status

Thomas II is currently not on the injury report.

Rodney Thomas II 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
50 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 4 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Rodney Thomas II 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 3 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 4 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 5 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 1 2
Week 6 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 7 0 0
Week 7 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 8 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 10 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 11 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 12 Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 13 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 15 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 4 1 1
Week 16 Chargers 0.0 0.0 6 1 2
Week 17 @Giants 0.0 0.0 7 0 0
Week 18 Texans 0.0 0.0 2 1 1

