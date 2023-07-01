Purdue 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A strong season is unlikely for the Purdue Boilermakers in 2023, based on their win total over/under of 5.5.
Purdue Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5.5
|+125
|-145
|44.4%
Boilermakers' 2022 Performance
- Purdue totaled 399.8 yards per game on offense last season (56th in FBS), and it surrendered 367.4 yards per game (53rd) on the other side of the ball.
- Purdue ranked 67th in pass defense last year (224.9 passing yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in FBS with 278.1 passing yards per game.
- Purdue went 4-2 at home last season and 4-3 on the road.
- When favorites, the Boilers went 5-1. As underdogs, they went 3-5.
Purdue's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|110 REC / 1,361 YDS / 12 TD / 97.2 YPG
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|3,481 YDS (64.2%) / 22 TD / 13 INT
-81 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -5.8 RUSH YPG
|Devin Mockobee
|RB
|968 YDS / 9 TD / 69.1 YPG / 4.9 YPC
31 REC / 274 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 19.6 REC YPG
|Payne Durham
|TE
|56 REC / 560 YDS / 8 TD / 40.0 YPG
|Sanoussi Kane
|DB
|50 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Jalen Graham
|DB
|49 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Cam Allen
|DB
|37 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 3 INT / 4 PD
|Jack Sullivan
|DL
|26 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
Boilermakers' Strength of Schedule
- According to their opponents' combined win total last year (79), the Boilermakers have the 19th-toughest schedule in college football.
- Purdue will have the 21st-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (61).
- Purdue has a schedule that includes eight games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two of those teams won nine or more games and two of them had less than four wins).
Purdue 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Fresno State
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Virginia Tech
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Syracuse
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Wisconsin
|September 22
|-
|-
|5
|Illinois
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Iowa
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Ohio State
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|@ Nebraska
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Michigan
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Minnesota
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Northwestern
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Indiana
|November 25
|-
|-
