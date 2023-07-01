A strong season is unlikely for the Purdue Boilermakers in 2023, based on their win total over/under of 5.5.

Purdue Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5.5 +125 -145 44.4%

Boilermakers' 2022 Performance

Purdue totaled 399.8 yards per game on offense last season (56th in FBS), and it surrendered 367.4 yards per game (53rd) on the other side of the ball.

Purdue ranked 67th in pass defense last year (224.9 passing yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in FBS with 278.1 passing yards per game.

Purdue went 4-2 at home last season and 4-3 on the road.

When favorites, the Boilers went 5-1. As underdogs, they went 3-5.

Purdue's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Charlie Jones WR 110 REC / 1,361 YDS / 12 TD / 97.2 YPG Aidan O'Connell QB 3,481 YDS (64.2%) / 22 TD / 13 INT

-81 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -5.8 RUSH YPG Devin Mockobee RB 968 YDS / 9 TD / 69.1 YPG / 4.9 YPC

31 REC / 274 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 19.6 REC YPG Payne Durham TE 56 REC / 560 YDS / 8 TD / 40.0 YPG Sanoussi Kane DB 50 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Jalen Graham DB 49 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Cam Allen DB 37 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 3 INT / 4 PD Jack Sullivan DL 26 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK

Boilermakers' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last year (79), the Boilermakers have the 19th-toughest schedule in college football.

Purdue will have the 21st-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (61).

Purdue has a schedule that includes eight games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two of those teams won nine or more games and two of them had less than four wins).

Purdue 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Fresno State September 2 - - 2 @ Virginia Tech September 9 - - 3 Syracuse September 16 - - 4 Wisconsin September 22 - - 5 Illinois September 30 - - 6 @ Iowa October 7 - - 7 Ohio State October 14 - - 9 @ Nebraska October 28 - - 10 @ Michigan November 4 - - 11 Minnesota November 11 - - 12 @ Northwestern November 18 - - 13 Indiana November 25 - -

