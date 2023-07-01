Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Paul DeJong -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .234 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (22.2%).
- He has homered in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 54), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (40.7%), including five games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|31
|.205
|AVG
|.255
|.276
|OBP
|.317
|.410
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|15
|26/6
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.60 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
