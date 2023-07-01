The Notre Dame Fighting Irish's over/under for the 2023 season, nine wins, means they should be a solid group.

Notre Dame Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9 +135 -160 42.6%

Fighting Irish's 2022 Performance

On defense, Notre Dame was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 22nd-best by allowing just 329.5 yards per game. It ranked 60th on offense (396.2 yards per game).

Defensively, Notre Dame was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 24th-best by allowing only 198 passing yards per game. It ranked 98th on offense (207.2 passing yards per game).

Notre Dame went 4-2 at home last season, but won just twice on the road.

The Irish were 3-2 as underdogs and 6-2 as favorites.

Notre Dame's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Drew Pyne QB 2,021 YDS (64.6%) / 22 TD / 6 INT

108 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 8.3 RUSH YPG Audric Estime RB 920 YDS / 11 TD / 70.8 YPG / 5.9 YPC

9 REC / 135 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG Logan Diggs RB 821 YDS / 4 TD / 63.2 YPG / 5.0 YPC

10 REC / 211 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 16.2 REC YPG Michael Mayer TE 67 REC / 809 YDS / 9 TD / 62.2 YPG Isaiah Foskey DL 42 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 10.5 SACK JD Bertrand LB 77 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Jack Kiser LB 57 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK Benjamin Morrison DB 29 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 6 INT / 6 PD

Fighting Irish's Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last year (81), the Fighting Irish have the 14th-toughest schedule in college football.

According to its FBS Independent opponents' combined win total last season (), Notre Dame has the most difficult conference schedule in college football.

Notre Dame has a schedule that includes eight games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 (three of those teams won nine or more games and one of them picked up less than four wins).

Notre Dame 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Navy August 26 - - 1 Tennessee State September 2 - - 2 @ NC State September 9 - - 3 Central Michigan September 16 - - 4 Ohio State September 23 - - 5 @ Duke September 30 - - 6 @ Louisville October 7 - - 7 USC October 14 - - 9 Pittsburgh October 28 - - 10 @ Clemson November 4 - - 12 Wake Forest November 18 - - 13 @ Stanford November 25 - -

