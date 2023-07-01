Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Gorman has had a hit in 43 of 71 games this year (60.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 71), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gorman has picked up an RBI in 35.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 37
.292 AVG .185
.374 OBP .269
.566 SLG .369
13 XBH 12
9 HR 6
30 RBI 17
40/15 K/BB 42/15
2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Severino (1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
