Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Tennessee Titans kick off their season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Injury Status
Westbrook-Ikhine is currently listed as active.
Is Westbrook-Ikhine your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|50 TAR, 25 REC, 397 YDS, 3 TD
Rep Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|57.70
|220
|82
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|46.97
|270
|105
|2023 ADP
|-
|346
|118
Other Titans Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|4
|1
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|3
|3
|40
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|3
|2
|72
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|8
|5
|119
|2
|Week 11
|@Packers
|2
|2
|28
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|6
|4
|58
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|8
|3
|23
|1
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|3
|2
|23
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|3
|1
|4
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.