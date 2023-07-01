Mo Alie-Cox: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Mo Alie-Cox when the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Mo Alie-Cox Injury Status
Alie-Cox is currently not listed as injured.
Mo Alie-Cox 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|28 TAR, 19 REC, 189 YDS, 3 TD
Mo Alie-Cox Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|34.90
|294
|43
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|28.95
|338
|46
|2023 ADP
|-
|773
|121
Mo Alie-Cox 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Texans
|2
|2
|26
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|6
|6
|85
|2
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|3
|2
|14
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Chargers
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Texans
|1
|1
|4
|1
