The 2023 campaign kicks off for Mo Alie-Cox when the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Mo Alie-Cox Injury Status

Alie-Cox is currently not listed as injured.

Mo Alie-Cox 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 28 TAR, 19 REC, 189 YDS, 3 TD

Mo Alie-Cox Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 34.90 294 43 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 28.95 338 46 2023 ADP - 773 121

Mo Alie-Cox 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 2 2 26 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 1 9 0 Week 3 Chiefs 3 1 9 0 Week 4 Titans 6 6 85 2 Week 5 @Broncos 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2 2 13 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 1 14 0 Week 12 Steelers 3 2 14 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 15 @Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 2 1 2 0 Week 17 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Texans 1 1 4 1

