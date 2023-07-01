The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts opening the year with a contest versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Michael Pittman Jr. Injury Status

Pittman is currently not on the injury report.

Michael Pittman Jr. 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 141 TAR, 99 REC, 925 YDS, 4 TD

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 117.50 112 27 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 109.27 131 38 2023 ADP - 78 32

Michael Pittman Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 13 9 121 1 Week 3 Chiefs 9 8 72 0 Week 4 Titans 6 3 31 0 Week 5 @Broncos 8 5 59 0 Week 6 Jaguars 16 13 134 0 Week 7 @Titans 9 6 58 0 Week 8 Commanders 9 7 53 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6 3 22 0 Week 10 @Raiders 9 7 53 0 Week 11 Eagles 7 6 75 0 Week 12 Steelers 11 7 61 1 Week 13 @Cowboys 4 2 16 0 Week 15 @Vikings 14 10 60 0 Week 16 Chargers 7 4 39 0 Week 17 @Giants 8 6 41 1 Week 18 Texans 5 3 30 1

