Luke Evangelista 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Could the Nashville Predators' Luke Evangelista win the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy (NHL's best rookie)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +6600.
Luke Evangelista's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +6600 (11th in NHL)
Luke Evangelista 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|13:35
|434:43
|Goals
|0.1
|4
|Assists
|0.4
|12
|Points
|0.5
|16
|Hits
|0.3
|10
|Takeaways
|0.6
|18
|Giveaways
|0.8
|24
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|6
Luke Evangelista's Next Game
- Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
