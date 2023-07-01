Louisville 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT
A strong season is a possibility for the Louisville Cardinals in 2023, based on their win total over/under of eight.
Louisville Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|8
|-110
|-110
|52.4%
Cardinals' 2022 Performance
- Louisville owned the 49th-ranked offense last year (406.1 yards per game), and it was even better defensively, ranking 24th-best with only 331.5 yards allowed per game.
- Defensively, Louisville was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 23rd-best by giving up just 197.1 passing yards per game. It ranked 101st on offense (205.1 passing yards per game).
- Last year Louisville was 5-1 at home, but picked up just two road victories.
- As favorites, the Cards were 5-2. As underdogs, they were 3-3.
Louisville's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Malik Cunningham
|QB
|1,562 YDS (62.4%) / 8 TD / 5 INT
565 RUSH YDS / 12 RUSH TD / 43.5 RUSH YPG
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|815 YDS / 4 TD / 62.7 YPG / 5.7 YPC
|Tyler Hudson
|WR
|69 REC / 1,034 YDS / 2 TD / 79.5 YPG
|Tiyon Evans
|RB
|525 YDS / 6 TD / 40.4 YPG / 6.3 YPC
|Yasir Abdullah
|LB
|50 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Monty Montgomery
|LB
|57 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 2 INT
|MoMo Sanogo
|LB
|68 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|YaYa Diaby
|DL
|30 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK
Cardinals' Strength of Schedule
- The Cardinals will face the 104th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (62).
- Louisville will have the 92nd-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season (43).
- Louisville will face five teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pair them against zero teams that had nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last year.
Louisville 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Georgia Tech
|September 1
|-
|-
|2
|Murray State
|September 7
|-
|-
|3
|@ Indiana
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Boston College
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ NC State
|September 29
|-
|-
|6
|Notre Dame
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Pittsburgh
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|Duke
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Virginia Tech
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Virginia
|November 9
|-
|-
|12
|@ Miami (FL)
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Kentucky
|November 25
|-
|-
