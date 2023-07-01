A strong season is a possibility for the Louisville Cardinals in 2023, based on their win total over/under of eight.

Louisville Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8 -110 -110 52.4%

Cardinals' 2022 Performance

Louisville owned the 49th-ranked offense last year (406.1 yards per game), and it was even better defensively, ranking 24th-best with only 331.5 yards allowed per game.

Defensively, Louisville was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 23rd-best by giving up just 197.1 passing yards per game. It ranked 101st on offense (205.1 passing yards per game).

Last year Louisville was 5-1 at home, but picked up just two road victories.

As favorites, the Cards were 5-2. As underdogs, they were 3-3.

Louisville's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Malik Cunningham QB 1,562 YDS (62.4%) / 8 TD / 5 INT

565 RUSH YDS / 12 RUSH TD / 43.5 RUSH YPG Jawhar Jordan RB 815 YDS / 4 TD / 62.7 YPG / 5.7 YPC Tyler Hudson WR 69 REC / 1,034 YDS / 2 TD / 79.5 YPG Tiyon Evans RB 525 YDS / 6 TD / 40.4 YPG / 6.3 YPC Yasir Abdullah LB 50 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK / 2 INT Monty Montgomery LB 57 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 2 INT MoMo Sanogo LB 68 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK YaYa Diaby DL 30 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK

Cardinals' Strength of Schedule

The Cardinals will face the 104th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (62).

Louisville will have the 92nd-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season (43).

Louisville will face five teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pair them against zero teams that had nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Louisville 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Georgia Tech September 1 - - 2 Murray State September 7 - - 3 @ Indiana September 16 - - 4 Boston College September 23 - - 5 @ NC State September 29 - - 6 Notre Dame October 7 - - 7 @ Pittsburgh October 14 - - 9 Duke October 28 - - 10 Virginia Tech November 4 - - 11 Virginia November 9 - - 12 @ Miami (FL) November 18 - - 13 Kentucky November 25 - -

