On Saturday, Lars Nootbaar (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 182 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .254 with eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
  • Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 28 of 49 games this season (57.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Nootbaar has had an RBI in 17 games this season (34.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.2%).
  • He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 26
.229 AVG .276
.347 OBP .366
.277 SLG .439
2 XBH 10
1 HR 3
9 RBI 13
20/16 K/BB 25/14
2 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
