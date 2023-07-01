Kwity Paye is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Indianapolis Colts match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Kwity Paye Injury Status

Paye is currently not on the injury report.

Kwity Paye 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 45 Tackles (10.0 for loss), 6.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Kwity Paye 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Texans 2.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Titans 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 1.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 1.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 15 @Vikings 1.0 2.0 6 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

