The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Kevin Byard and the Tennessee Titans opening the year with a matchup versus the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Kevin Byard Injury Status

Byard is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Kevin Byard NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Kevin Byard 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 106 Tackles (0 for loss), 0 Sacks, 4 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Kevin Byard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Giants 0 0 12 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 0 0 7 0 0 Week 3 Raiders 0 0 4 1 1 Week 4 @Colts 0 0 6 0 0 Week 5 @Commanders 0 0 8 0 0 Week 7 Colts 0 0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 0 0 4 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 0 0 12 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 0 0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 0 0 6 0 0 Week 12 Bengals 0 0 7 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 0 0 7 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 0 0 3 0 2 Week 15 @Chargers 0 0 5 1 1 Week 16 Texans 0 0 8 0 0 Week 17 Cowboys 0 0 6 2 2 Week 18 @Jaguars 0 0 4 0 0

