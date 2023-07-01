Kenny Moore II: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Kenny Moore II is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Indianapolis Colts kick off their season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Kenny Moore II Injury Status
Moore is currently not on the injury report.
Is Moore your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Kenny Moore II 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|65 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.
Rep Moore and the Indianapolis Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Colts Players
|Shaquille Leonard: Stats & Injury News
|DeForest Buckner: Stats & Injury News
|Jonathan Taylor: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Michael Pittman Jr.: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Alec Pierce: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kenny Moore II 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 6
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Titans
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 11
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.