Julius Brents 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds and Prop Bets
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With +6000 odds to capture the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Julius Brents is a long shot for the award (25th-best odds in NFL).
Julius Brents 2023 NFL Futures Odds
|Odds
|Odds Rank
|Payout
|Def. ROY
|+6000
|25th
|Bet $100 to win $6,000
Julius Brents Insights
- From an offensive standpoint, the Colts ranked 23rd in the NFL with 201.9 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 11th in passing yards allowed per contest (209.9).
- From an offensive standpoint, Indianapolis ranked 23rd in the NFL last season with 109.8 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in rushing yards allowed per contest (124.1).
All Colts Player Award Futures
|MVP
|OPOY
|DPOY
|Shaquille Leonard
|+8000 (2nd in NFL)
|Jonathan Taylor
|+10000 (36th in NFL)
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|+20000 (77th in NFL)
|Anthony Richardson
|+25000 (111th in NFL)
|Alec Pierce
|+25000 (111th in NFL)
