In Week 6 of the 2023 season, Josh Downs and the Indianapolis Colts will match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Downs' stats in the piece below.

Downs has also contributed with 188 yards on 16 grabs in his last three games. He was targeted 21 times and put up 62.7 receiving yards per game.

Josh Downs Injury Status

Downs is currently not on the injured list.

Josh Downs 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 33 TAR, 23 REC, 255 YDS, 0 TD

Josh Downs Fantasy Insights

Downs is the 58th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 139th overall, as he has tallied 25.5 total fantasy points (5.1 per game).

In his last three games, Downs has grabbed 16 balls (on 21 targets) for 188 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game).

The peak of Downs' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 9.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Downs stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching three passes on seven targets for 30 yards (3.0 fantasy points).

Other Colts Players

Josh Downs 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0

