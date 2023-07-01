Josh Downs is +5000 to capture the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 19th-best in the league.

Want to bet on Josh Downs? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Josh Downs 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +5000 19th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Josh Downs Insights

The Colts, who were 30th in the NFL in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.1% of the time.

Indianapolis totaled 201.9 passing yards per game on offense last season (23rd in the NFL), and it ranked 11th on defense with 209.9 passing yards allowed per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Colts Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jonathan Taylor +2500 (8th in NFL) Darius Leonard +8000 (24th in NFL) DeForest Buckner +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Pittman Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Anthony Richardson +25000 (112th in NFL) Alec Pierce +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.