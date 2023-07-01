Jonathan Taylor: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jonathan Taylor is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Jonathan Taylor Injury Status
Taylor is currently listed as active.
Jonathan Taylor 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|192 CAR, 861 YDS (4.5 YPC), 4 TD
|40 TAR, 28 REC, 143 YDS, 0 TD
Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|118.40
|111
|35
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|196.59
|40
|9
|2023 ADP
|-
|23
|9
Jonathan Taylor 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Texans
|31
|161
|1
|4
|14
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|9
|54
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|21
|71
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|20
|42
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Titans
|10
|58
|0
|7
|27
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|16
|76
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|22
|147
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|22
|84
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|20
|86
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|21
|82
|0
|3
|21
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0
