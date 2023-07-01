Jelani Woods is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Jelani Woods Injury Status

Woods is currently not on the injury report.

Jelani Woods 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 40 TAR, 25 REC, 312 YDS, 3 TD

Jelani Woods Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 49.20 244 32 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 61.77 233 27 2023 ADP - 250 34

Other Colts Players

Jelani Woods 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chiefs 3 2 13 2 Week 4 Titans 1 1 33 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Jaguars 3 2 27 1 Week 7 @Titans 2 1 4 0 Week 9 @Patriots 3 1 2 0 Week 12 Steelers 9 8 98 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 4 2 28 0 Week 15 @Vikings 1 1 36 0 Week 16 Chargers 5 3 43 0 Week 17 @Giants 4 3 19 0 Week 18 Texans 4 1 9 0

