With +15000 odds to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Jeffery Simmons outside the top-10 favorites for the award (18th-best odds in NFL).

Jeffery Simmons 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 18th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Jeffery Simmons Insights

Simmons has amassed 35 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one pass defended In nine games for the Titans.

The Titans are averaging 185.2 passing yards per game on offense (26th in the NFL), and they rank 17th on defense with 227.4 passing yards allowed per game.

Tennessee is averaging 106.4 rushing yards per game on offense this year (16th in NFL), and is surrendering 110.6 rushing yards per game (16th) on defense.

All Titans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Harold Landry +15000 (18th in NFL) Jeffery Simmons +15000 (18th in NFL) Denico Autry +25000 (44th in NFL) Derrick Henry +27500 (81st in NFL) DeAndre Hopkins +40000 (107th in NFL)

