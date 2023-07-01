The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Jacob Martin and the Indianapolis Colts opening the year with a game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jacob Martin Injury Status

Martin is currently listed as active.

Jacob Martin 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 14 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Colts Players

Jacob Martin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Ravens 0.5 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 1.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Titans 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 14 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

