Isaiah McKenzie's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Isaiah McKenzie Injury Status

McKenzie is currently not on the injury report.

Isaiah McKenzie 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 65 TAR, 42 REC, 423 YDS, 4 TD 9 CAR, 55 YDS (6.1 YPC), 1 TD

Isaiah McKenzie Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 77.80 176 55 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 38.10 295 118 2023 ADP - 325 109

Other Colts Players

Isaiah McKenzie 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 3 2 19 1 Week 2 Titans 3 2 37 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 9 7 76 1 Week 4 @Ravens 6 4 21 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 2 9 0 Week 8 Packers 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 2 12 0 Week 10 Vikings 4 4 37 0 Week 11 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 10 6 96 1 Week 13 @Patriots 5 5 44 0 Week 14 Jets 5 3 21 0 Week 15 Dolphins 5 2 24 0 Week 16 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 18 Patriots 3 2 19 0 Divisional Bengals 2 2 10 0

