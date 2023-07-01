Indiana State 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In 2023, one of the best games on the Indiana State Sycamores' college football schedule is against Indiana on September 8 -- keep scrolling to find out more.
Indiana State 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|Eastern Illinois
|August 31 | 6:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Indiana (FBS)
|September 8 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|BTN
|@ Ball State (FBS)
|September 16 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Murray State
|September 30 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Northern Iowa
|October 7 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Illinois State
|October 14 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|South Dakota
|October 21 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ North Dakota
|October 28 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Youngstown State
|November 4 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Western Illinois
|November 11 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Southern Illinois
|November 18 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
