The Indiana Hoosiers' over/under for wins in the 2023 season, 3.5, is pretty low.

Indiana Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 3.5 -145 +125 59.2%

Hoosiers' 2022 Performance

With 328.3 yards of total offense per game (22nd-worst) and 449.3 yards allowed per game on defense (13th-worst), Indiana struggled on both sides of the ball last season.

Indiana had the 86th-ranked passing offense last year (217.4 passing yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-worst with 274.2 passing yards allowed per game.

IU was 3-4 at home last season, but they won only one game on the road.

As favorites, the Hoosiers won every game (3-0). But they were just 1-8 as underdogs.

Indiana's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Shaun Shivers RB 592 YDS / 6 TD / 49.3 YPG / 4.1 YPC

22 REC / 128 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.7 REC YPG Josh Henderson RB 398 YDS / 4 TD / 33.2 YPG / 4.4 YPC

24 REC / 274 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 22.8 REC YPG Connor Bazelak QB 2,312 YDS (55.1%) / 13 TD / 10 INT

-160 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -13.3 RUSH YPG Cam Camper WR 46 REC / 569 YDS / 2 TD / 47.4 YPG Aaron Casey LB 64 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Bryant Fitzgerald DB 55 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Alfred Bryant LB 37 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK Devon Matthews DB 54 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Hoosiers' Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last year (80), the Hoosiers have the 16th-toughest schedule in college football.

Taking into account its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year (71), Indiana has the third-toughest conference schedule in college football.

In 2023, Indiana's schedule will see eight games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.

Indiana 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Ohio State September 2 - - 2 Indiana State September 8 - - 3 Louisville September 16 - - 4 Akron September 23 - - 5 @ Maryland September 30 - - 7 @ Michigan October 14 - - 8 Rutgers October 21 - - 9 @ Penn State October 28 - - 10 Wisconsin November 4 - - 11 @ Illinois November 11 - - 12 Michigan State November 18 - - 13 @ Purdue November 25 - -

