Indiana 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers' over/under for wins in the 2023 season, 3.5, is pretty low.
Indiana Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|3.5
|-145
|+125
|59.2%
Hoosiers' 2022 Performance
- With 328.3 yards of total offense per game (22nd-worst) and 449.3 yards allowed per game on defense (13th-worst), Indiana struggled on both sides of the ball last season.
- Indiana had the 86th-ranked passing offense last year (217.4 passing yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-worst with 274.2 passing yards allowed per game.
- IU was 3-4 at home last season, but they won only one game on the road.
- As favorites, the Hoosiers won every game (3-0). But they were just 1-8 as underdogs.
Indiana's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Shaun Shivers
|RB
|592 YDS / 6 TD / 49.3 YPG / 4.1 YPC
22 REC / 128 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.7 REC YPG
|Josh Henderson
|RB
|398 YDS / 4 TD / 33.2 YPG / 4.4 YPC
24 REC / 274 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 22.8 REC YPG
|Connor Bazelak
|QB
|2,312 YDS (55.1%) / 13 TD / 10 INT
-160 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -13.3 RUSH YPG
|Cam Camper
|WR
|46 REC / 569 YDS / 2 TD / 47.4 YPG
|Aaron Casey
|LB
|64 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Bryant Fitzgerald
|DB
|55 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Alfred Bryant
|LB
|37 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
|Devon Matthews
|DB
|54 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Hoosiers' Strength of Schedule
- Based on their opponents' combined win total last year (80), the Hoosiers have the 16th-toughest schedule in college football.
- Taking into account its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year (71), Indiana has the third-toughest conference schedule in college football.
- In 2023, Indiana's schedule will see eight games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.
Indiana 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Ohio State
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Indiana State
|September 8
|-
|-
|3
|Louisville
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Akron
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Maryland
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|@ Michigan
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Rutgers
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Penn State
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Wisconsin
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Illinois
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Michigan State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Purdue
|November 25
|-
|-
