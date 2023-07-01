2023 Indiana Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title
Indiana Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +100000 (Bet $10 to win $10000)
- Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Indiana 2023 Schedule
According to its opponents' combined win total last year (80), Indiana will have the 16th-toughest schedule in college football. In 2023, the Hoosiers will square off against eight teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that racked up three or fewer wins a season ago.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Ohio State
|September 2
|1
|-
|Indiana State
|September 8
|2
|-
|Louisville
|September 16
|3
|-
|Akron
|September 23
|4
|-
|@ Maryland
|September 30
|5
|-
|@ Michigan
|October 14
|7
|-
|Rutgers
|October 21
|8
|-
|@ Penn State
|October 28
|9
|-
|Wisconsin
|November 4
|10
|-
|@ Illinois
|November 11
|11
|-
|Michigan State
|November 18
|12
|-
|@ Purdue
|November 25
|13
|-
