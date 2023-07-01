Grover Stewart is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Indianapolis Colts match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Grover Stewart Injury Status

Stewart is currently listed as active.

Grover Stewart 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 70 Tackles (9.0 for loss), 4.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Grover Stewart 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Texans 0.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Titans 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 6 Jaguars 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 7 @Titans 0.0 0.0 12 0 0 Week 8 Commanders 0.0 1.0 8 0 1 Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 15 @Vikings 1.0 1.0 3 0 1 Week 16 Chargers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 17 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

