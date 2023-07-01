Gardner Minshew: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Gardner Minshew's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Gardner Minshew Injury Status
Minshew is currently not on the injured list.
Is Minshew your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Gardner Minshew 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|44-for-76 (57.9%), 663 YDS (8.7 YPA), 3 TD, 3 INT
|7 CAR, 3 YDS, 1 TD
Rep Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Gardner Minshew Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|36.82
|289
|44
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|17.40
|415
|50
|2023 ADP
|-
|537
|56
Other Colts Players
|Shaquille Leonard: Stats & Injury News
|DeForest Buckner: Stats & Injury News
|Jonathan Taylor: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Michael Pittman Jr.: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Alec Pierce: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Gardner Minshew 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|Steelers
|1
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|Titans
|1
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|24
|40
|355
|2
|2
|4
|5
|1
|Week 17
|Saints
|18
|32
|274
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.