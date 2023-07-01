In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and analysis.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Filip Forsberg's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +12500 (37th in NHL)

Think Filip Forsberg will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Filip Forsberg 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 18:48 601:58 Goals 0.5 16 (10th) Assists 0.6 20 Points 1.1 36 Hits 1.6 51 Takeaways 0.8 25 Giveaways 1.2 37 Penalty Minutes 0.7 22

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Filip Forsberg's Next Game

Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers

Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+

NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.