Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, Dylan Carlson (.455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .248.
- Carlson has gotten a hit in 27 of 45 games this season (60.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (15.6%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Carlson has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 16 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.253
|AVG
|.242
|.340
|OBP
|.304
|.410
|SLG
|.387
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|16/9
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending Severino (1-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
