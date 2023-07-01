Denico Autry is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Tennessee Titans clash with the New Orleans Saints in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Denico Autry Injury Status

Autry is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Denico Autry NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Denico Autry 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 27 Tackles (8 for loss), 8 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Denico Autry 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Giants 0 0 4 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 1 1 2 0 1 Week 4 @Colts 2 1 2 0 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1 1 4 0 0 Week 7 Colts 1 1 3 0 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 2 2 3 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 0 0 2 0 0 Week 16 Texans 1 2 7 0 2

