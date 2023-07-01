DeForest Buckner is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

DeForest Buckner Injury Status

Buckner is currently not on the injury report.

DeForest Buckner 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 74 Tackles (11 for loss), 8 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

DeForest Buckner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Texans 0 0 4 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 0 1 4 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 0 0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Broncos 2 1 8 0 1 Week 6 Jaguars 1 1 5 0 0 Week 7 @Titans 0 0 3 0 0 Week 8 Commanders 1 1 3 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 1 1 7 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0.5 0 5 0 1 Week 11 Eagles 0 0 5 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 0 1 6 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 0 0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Vikings 1 2 3 0 1 Week 16 Chargers 1.5 1 5 0 0 Week 17 @Giants 0 0 5 0 0 Week 18 Texans 0 2 4 0 0

