DeForest Buckner is +25000 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 71st-best in the league, making him a long shot for the award.

DeForest Buckner 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 71st Bet $100 to win $25,000

DeForest Buckner Insights

Buckner had 74 tackles, 11.0 TFL, eight sacks, and three passes defended last year.

From an offensive standpoint, the Colts ranked 23rd in the NFL with 201.9 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 11th in passing yards allowed per contest (209.9).

Indianapolis compiled 109.8 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 21st, surrendering 124.1 rushing yards per contest.

All Colts Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jonathan Taylor +2500 (8th in NFL) Darius Leonard +8000 (24th in NFL) DeForest Buckner +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Pittman Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Anthony Richardson +25000 (112th in NFL) Alec Pierce +25000 (112th in NFL)

