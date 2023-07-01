DeAndre Hopkins' 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Tennessee Titans against the New Orleans Saints. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status

Hopkins is currently listed as active.

Check Out DeAndre Hopkins NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

DeAndre Hopkins 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 96 TAR, 64 REC, 717 YDS, 3 TD

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 87.70 157 50 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 129.96 92 25 2023 ADP - 52 22

DeAndre Hopkins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Saints 14 10 103 0 Week 8 @Vikings 13 12 159 1 Week 9 Seahawks 5 4 36 1 Week 10 @Rams 14 10 98 0 Week 11 49ers 12 9 91 0 Week 12 Chargers 6 4 87 1 Week 14 Patriots 11 7 79 0 Week 15 @Broncos 11 7 60 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 10 1 4 0

