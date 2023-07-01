On Saturday, July 1 at 2:15 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) host the New York Yankees (45-36) at Busch Stadium in the series opener. Jack Flaherty will get the ball for the Cardinals, while Luis Severino will take the hill for the Yankees.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees -110 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (4-5, 4.95 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (1-2, 5.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Cardinals and Yankees game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (-110), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cardinals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have gone 19-30 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (38.8% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those games.

The Yankees have a mark of 12-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.