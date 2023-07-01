The Ball State Cardinals are +3000 to win the MAC in 2023, as they sport the seventh-ranked odds in the conference. We have more info on futures odds, along with the important numbers you need to know, in the piece below.

Ball State Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300)

+3000 (Bet $10 to win $300) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Ball State 2023 Schedule

Based on the team's opponents' combined win total last season (69), Ball State will have the 77th-ranked schedule in college football. The Cardinals have games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including teams that notched nine or more wins and with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Kentucky September 2 1 - @ Georgia September 9 2 - Indiana State September 16 3 - Georgia Southern September 23 4 - @ Western Michigan September 30 5 - @ Eastern Michigan October 7 6 - Toledo October 14 7 - Central Michigan October 21 8 - @ Bowling Green November 1 10 - @ Northern Illinois November 7 11 - Kent State November 18 12 - Miami (OH) November 25 13 -

