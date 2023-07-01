Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts will match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. All of Richardson's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Anthony Richardson Injury Status

Richardson is currently not on the injury report.

Anthony Richardson 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 24-for-37 (64.9%), 223 YDS (6.0 YPA), 1 TD, 1 INT 10 CAR, 40 YDS, 1 TD

Anthony Richardson Fantasy Insights

In Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Richardson completed 64.9% of his passes for 223 yards, with one touchdown and one interception with 40 rushing yards and one TD on the ground, good for 20.9 fantasy points.

Other Colts Players

Anthony Richardson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 24 37 223 1 1 10 40 1

