With +700 odds to capture the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Anthony Richardson is among the favorites for the award (third-best odds in league). If you're looking his other available prop bets, we have info on those, as well, later in this piece.

Anthony Richardson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000 Off. ROY +700 3rd Bet $100 to win $700

Anthony Richardson Insights

The Colts ran 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% running plays last year. They were 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Indianapolis totaled 201.9 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 11th, surrendering 209.9 passing yards per contest.

All Colts Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jonathan Taylor +2500 (8th in NFL) Darius Leonard +8000 (24th in NFL) DeForest Buckner +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Pittman Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Anthony Richardson +25000 (112th in NFL) Alec Pierce +25000 (112th in NFL)

