Odds to Win 2023 ACC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights
To win the ACC this season, the Clemson Tigers (+140) and the Florida State Seminoles (+170) are among the favorites. Below, you can find a complete list of teams with the next best odds.
Odds to Win the ACC
|Team
|Odds to Win ACC
|Clemson
|+140
|Florida State
|+170
|NC State
|+900
|North Carolina
|+900
|Louisville
|+1000
|Miami (FL)
|+2000
|Pittsburgh
|+2500
|Duke
|+3000
|Wake Forest
|+5000
|Syracuse
|+6600
|Virginia Tech
|+10000
|Georgia Tech
|+15000
|Boston College
|+15000
|Virginia
|+20000
ACC Upcoming Games
- Elon Phoenix at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ACC Network
- NC State Wolfpack at UConn Huskies 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on CBS Sports Network
- Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on ACC Network
- Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 7:30 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on ESPN
- Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC
- Northern Illinois Huskies at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network
- Wofford Terriers at Pittsburgh Panthers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network
- Colgate Raiders at Syracuse Orange 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network Extra
- North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC
- Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network
- LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles 7:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 on ABC
- Clemson Tigers at Duke Blue Devils 8:00 PM ET, Monday, September 4 on ESPN
