The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .235 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 43 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this season, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 35.2% of his games this season (25 of 71), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .292 AVG .185 .374 OBP .269 .566 SLG .369 13 XBH 12 9 HR 6 30 RBI 17 40/15 K/BB 42/15 2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings