Nolan Arenado -- batting .243 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on June 30 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .274.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Arenado has gotten a hit in 54 of 77 games this year (70.1%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (29.9%).

He has homered in 19.5% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.

In 31 games this season (40.3%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 37.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .315 AVG .233 .364 OBP .280 .517 SLG .453 15 XBH 14 7 HR 9 26 RBI 28 29/12 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings